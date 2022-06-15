Tripura bypolls: BJP files complaint against TMC for using state museum photo in advertisement

Amid allegations of political violence in the run up to the bypolls in the four Assembly segments in Tripura, the state unit of BJP lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for using a photo of the Tripura State Museum in a poll advertisement without permission. The advertisement purportedly asks the voters to vote for TMC in the bypolls slated to be held on June 23.

The four constituencies where the bypolls are slated to be held are Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Yubrajnagar.

The BJP, in the complaint letter Tuesday, alleged that the TMC has violated the model code of conduct by using a government museum in the advertisement and demanded necessary action against the violators. According to the letter, the advertisement, with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee making an appeal to vote for the party, was published in two local Bengali dailies.

“The background of the theme was based on the image of Tripura State Museum (erstwhile Tripura Legislative Assembly) building, under Govt. of Tripura. Use of any Govt. building of importance is prohibited for Election Campaign. The advertisement material did not indicate any pre-certification by the State Level Media Committee,” reads the letter signed by BJP’s office secretary Mihir Sarkar.

Reacting to the allegations, Tripura TMC president Subal Bhowmik said, “BJP should mention under which clause we have violated the model code of conduct. I hope that they are aware that the chief minister also violated the model code of conduct. They can raise any allegation but they cannot stop TMC.”

On May 28 this year, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury had demanded chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte to take action against the Chief Minister for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. A showcause notice was subsequently served to the CM, where he was asked to clarify allegations of mixing official work with election work and using a government vehicle while visiting North Tripura and Dhalai districts. The Chief Minister later denied the allegations.

The BJP has come under severe criticism from several opposition parties, including CPI(M), TMC and Congress, over allegations of political violence, aiding bike-borne goons and others. The party has denied the charges and has said the Opposition parties are spreading rumours to stay relevant.