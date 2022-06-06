Tripura: BJP, Congress express confidence of winning bypoll battle on last day of filing nominations

On the last day of filing nominations for the forthcoming Assembly bypolls in Tripura Monday, BJP candidate Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Congress heavyweights Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha filed their nomination papers.

Bypolls are being held in Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar Assembly constituencies. The polls were necessitated as the legislator from the Surma constituency got disqualified after he joined the Trinamool Congress, and former Assembly speaker RC Debnath, who represented Jubarajnagar assembly segment, died mid-term. Whereas sitting Agartala and Town Bardowali MLAs resigned from their seats.

Notably, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who was in and out of the state multiple times since resigning from the CM’s post, reached Tripura Monday and joined his successor, Manik Saha, in a rally. Both BJP leaders were seen hugging each other during the rally held before the submission of Manik Saha’s papers at the Sadar sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Agartala.

Deb also joined the party candidate’s nomination submission rally in Jubarajnagar assembly constituency in North Tripura. At Jubarajnagar, he urged voters to support BJP candidate Malina Debnath. He claimed that BJP candidates would win with huge margins from all four seats.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the chief minister said he was confident of victory.

“We are beyond 100 per cent confident about winning all four seats in the bye-elections this time. Law and order and development remain our primary poll issues. We hope to receive blessings from people,” he said.

Manik Saha, who has not faced direct elections before, would be up against senior Congress leader and former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha in the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency. Ashish Kumar Saha couldn’t finish his third term, as he and former minister Sudip Roy Barman resigned from the Assembly and BJP membership before shifting their allegiance to the Congress earlier this year.

Asked if he was confident of taking on the chief minister, Ashish Saha said: “It isn’t a challenge for us, rather people are preparing to take on the challenge. The incumbent government doesn’t listen to common people, unemployed, youths, employees… The government doesn’t have a good image among people. Whoever comes to contest (on their behalf), they might enjoy some help from the administration. But this much is confirmed that all four BJP candidates will lose in the bypolls.”

Ashish Saha and Sudip Roy Barman took out a massive rally from 79 Tilla area Monday, before submitting their nomination papers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Roy Barman said he got tremendous response from people in the constituency.

“I won from this constituency five times. I saw such a favourable body language among people, which wasn’t even there in 2018, when I won with the highest margin till date. People are angry with the government. People want a change, now they will take a sweet revenge through voting,” he said.

The Congress has fielded candidates in three assembly constituencies out of the four that are going to bypolls on June 23. Asked about the Surma assembly seat, where the Congress hasn’t named a candidate, Roy Barman appealed to anti-BJP voters to vote for the party that has the highest potential to defeat the ruling party there.

While the former minister alleged that pre-poll violence has been unleashed since the announcement of bye-elections, he expressed confidence that the Election Commission would be able to conduct the polls in a free-and-fair manner.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate pitted against Roy Barman, Dr Ashok Sinha, said the saffron party would win all four bypoll seats.

According to an official in the CEO’s office, 24 candidates are in the bypoll fray as of now in the four constituencies. These include six candidates from Agartala constituency, seven from Town Bardowali, six from Surma assembly segment and five candidates from Jubarajnagar seat. Withdrawal of candidature is allowed till June 9.

In total, 1,88,854 voters, including 93,567 male and 95,283 female, across 221 polling stations would decide the fate of the candidates.