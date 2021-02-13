Tripura: BSF uses stun-grenades at suspected smugglers attempting to breach Indo-Bangla border

In a statement, the BSF said a team personnel intercepted a group of suspected trans-border miscreants trying to cross the border (Representational image)

In a third violent standoff with suspected smugglers along the Indo-Bangla international border, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans Saturday thwarted a group of ‘trans-border criminals’ by lobbing a stun grenade at them after the latter purportedly tried to attack with machetes at Debipur village in Belonia, 90 km south from here.

No arrests have been made, however, as they fled the spot taking advantage of darkness and thick vegetation.

A statement issued by a senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BSF Tripura frontiers today said a BSF party noticed suspicious movement of some miscreants with cattle heads near the Indo-Bangladesh Border fence at 3:50 am in the wee hours of Saturday.

“On being challenged, the miscreants did not pay any heed and adopted aggressive posture by showing dao or machete with an intention to encircle and attack the BSF party. Sensing imminent danger to life and Govt property, party lobbed a Stun Grenade in self defence, resulting in fleeing of the miscreants taking advantage of darkness and thick vegetation,” the statement said.

A thorough search of the area later revealed a breach in the border fence in alignment of Border Pillar No. 2178/5-S, it added. A spot inspection was carried out later in the presence of local police.

The BSF had claimed that Debipur village, especially Muslimpara area, is “highly prone to trans-border crimes” and is repeatedly being exploited by miscreants and trans-border criminals for illegal activities.

A complaint was lodged at Belonia police station against the suspected trans-border criminals for taking necessary legal action against the suspected border smugglers.

Earlier on February 10, a joint operation of the BSF and Tripura Police recovered 10 kg cannabis from smugglers at Takchapara area of Melagarh in Sepahijala District. The operations ran into hiccups as the suspected smugglers purportedly pelted stones at them.

The team later fired shots from a non-lethal weapon to disperse them. On February 1, a 23-year-old youth from a bordering village of South Tripura district was shot dead by a BSF personnel on duty after a clash erupted between the two parties and the jawan came under attack from a few locals.