Tripura: BSF-BGB agree to adopt ‘preemptive measures’ to ensure peace across border

Border Security Force(BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guards(BGB) on Friday discussed a host of bilateral border issues and agreed to initiate ‘preemptive measures’ to ensure peace and tranquility along the international border. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 Km long semi-porous border, of which Tripura shares 856 km, parts of which are still unfenced in patches.

Addressing a press briefing at the BSF sector headquarters in Agartala, BSF IG of Tripura Frontiers Sushanta Kumar Nath said issued including trans-border crimes, border violation, preventive measures, construction of single row fence along the Indo-Bangla international boundary and Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

“We exchanged views, ideas and concepts on border-related issues in a very friendly environment with an aim to further strengthen the already robust and friendly relations. We have discussed some important border issues at length and affirmed to act against all sorts of cross-border crimes. Both delegations agreed to amicably resolve all pending issues and strengthen bond of friendship, trust and cooperation”, Nath told reporters.

BGB Additional Director General Khondoker Farid Hassan said both sides have expressed zero-tolerance towards border crimes like smuggling of drugs, explosives and human trafficking.

“Both the forces have agreed to initiate preventive action against such crimes and maintain vigilance in vulnerable areas and enhance confidence-building between both forces by regular meetings. We firmly believe outcomes of this conference will go a long way in strengthening our bond and traditional ties”, the Bangla official said.

A review of BSF earlier found that smuggling and cross border infiltration came down almost to nil along the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura during lockdown.

