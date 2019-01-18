Tripura: Bru migrants write to CEC, want summary revision of electoral rolls in relief camps

Bru migrants living in Tripura Friday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora requesting to conduct a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in their relief camps in North Tripura.

Advertising

In a letter to the CEC, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) General Secretary Bruno Msha and president Apeto Sawibunga said that special summary revision of electoral rolls is in progress in Mizoram from December 28 last year, keeping an eye at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year.

37,000 Bru people fled their homes in Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in 1997. They were given shelter in six transit relief camps in North Tripura. 7,000 Brus returned in eight phases of repatriation.

“As per notification of the Directorate of Information and Public relation, Government of Mizoram, the period of filing of claims and objections is to be held from December 287, 2018 to January 25, 2019 and final publication of electoral rolls is to be held on February 22, 2019. But unfortunately, no such revision has been conducted so far in relief camps with only 10 days left in the prescribed period for filing of claims and objections,” the MBDPF letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora reads.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bru leader Bruno Msha said that voters from the Bru relief camps faced hardship while travelling to Kanhmun in Mizoram to cast their votes during assembly election in November last year.

“Overage persons could not turn up as they are unable to travel by vehicle to the spot, which was approximately 70 km away from the camps. Pregnant women and lactating mothers could not travel such long distance. Besides, all minors would be alone in their homes; so anyone of the family had to stay at home to take care of them,” Bru leader Bruno Msha said in his letter.

Earlier on January 14, Bru migrant leaders wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with relief ration supplies, which were scheduled to be discontinued in the camps from January 15. Though the supplies were subsequently extended, demand for conducting summary revision of electoral rolls inside Bru relief camps was not considered.

Advertising

Over 32,000 Bru migrants are still living in six relief camps in Tripura, among whom 12,000 are voters. Most of them are registered as voters in nine assembly constituencies of Mizoram – Kolasib, Twirial, Serlui, Mamit, Hezek, Dampa, Thorang, Tuipui West and Lunglei South.