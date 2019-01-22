Citizenship Bill: Tripura joint forum calls for protest from January 26

Tripura United Indigenous People’s Council (TUIPC), a joint body of 48 returnee insurgent organizations, Tuesday criticized the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and announced a series of joint movements with all Tripura-based tribal parties and organizations from January 26.

Advertising

“We have formed a joint forum called TUIPC with 48 returnee insurgent forums. We vehemently oppose the citizenship bill. This bill violates the conditions agreed in the 1993 ATTF Peace Accord. We seek the central government and state government to respect the peace accord,” returnee insurgent and former All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) supremo Ranjit Debbarma told a press conference this evening.

Ranjit claimed all tribal parties including tribal wings of national political parties like BJP Janajati Morcha, Congress ST Department, Tripura Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad – CPI (M)’s tribal frontal organization have assured to join them in the agitations. Besides, Tripura’s ruling tribal ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) would join the movement as well.

“All of us will join the movement together. Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman would lead the movement”, he said.

Advertising

Pradyot Kishore is also Working President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

Returnee rebel Ranjit Debbarma, who was arrested in Bangladesh in 2013, argued that as per 1993 ATTF Peace Accord, the Government of Tripura assured to take action against foreign nationals, restore alienated tribal land, include tribal majority villages in ADC areas, introduce Inner Line Permit (ILP), set up Village Police Force (VPF) for the Tripura ADC areas, increase number of seats for ST candidates in TTAADC and scope for government employment or economic package apart from other demands.

Ranjit Debbarma said action on sending foreign nationals who came after March 25, 1971 back to Bangladesh is yet to be taken. He added that while assurances of the Accord were not entirely fulfilled, placing Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 before the Parliament is in complete violation of the spirit of the ATTF Peace Accord and 1985 Assam Accord.

“The central and state governments should not disrespect conditions mutually agreed in the peace accord. All illegal immigrants should be identified and pushed back to Bangladesh immediately”, the returnee rebel said.

He added that the Tripura United Indigenous Peoples’ Council (TUIPC) would start a statewide movement from January 26 to scrap the legislation. The movement would start at Jolaibari in South Tripura on the 26th and would be held at Khowai on January 27, Bishramganj of Sepahijala district on January 28, Tripura ADC headquarter Khumulwng on January 30 and at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on January 31.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said his party didn’t take any decision to join returnee rebel organization in movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill. “If we want to hold movement, we shall do it on our own. Why should we support them”, Mangal said.

However, he agreed that his party was opposed to the Bill.

Advertising

BJP, Congress, CPI (M) or other political parties could not be reached for their reaction on the subject.