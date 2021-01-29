Tripura: Bodies of two teenagers found in Sepahijala’s rubber plantation

A report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from 2019 said Tripura ranked second position in case of suicide rates.

Bodies of two teenagers were found at a rubber plantation in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Friday morning. Police said the two — 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy — were having an affair and died by suicide.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police officer said the girl left for school at 10 am on Thursday but did not return. She is learnt to have gone to meet her boyfriend at the rubber plantation.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl’s family had found out about her affair and beat her up four days ago,” the official said.

The deceased boy’s phone was found on the spot, which suggested that the duo was planning to kill themselves since the day the girl’s family found out about her affair.

The police have ruled out any kind of foul play, including honour killing, in the incident.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

A report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from 2019 said Tripura ranked second position in case of suicide rates by recording 18.2% in the Northeast India, after Sikkim which recorded 33.1 percent.