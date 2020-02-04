Tripura bodies demand relief for 93 families displaced during anti-CAA stir, threaten strike

Tripura had seen widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. (Express photo) Tripura had seen widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. (Express photo)

Fifty-five days after anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Tripura saw violent clashes, two civil society bodies have served an ‘ultimatum’ to the local administration to compensate 93 families allegedly displaced during the stir, within 10 days.

Nagorik Suraksha Mancha and Unnayan Mancha, organisations from Kanchanpur in the state’s North district, have threatened to launch a strike if their demands are not met.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Nagorik Suraksha Mancha president Ranjit Kumar Nath said his organisation would launch a largescale movement, which may include an indefinite strike, unless the government provides proper compensation to 317 people from 93 families who fled their homes due to alleged ransacking by anti-CAA protesters.

“We have served several deadlines in the past. We withdrew our earlier agitation based on assurances from the government. The Chief Minister promised that compensation would be provided to those hit by ethnic strife during the Joint Movement Committee Against CAA (JMACAA) stir in December last year. It hs been 55 days now and the displaced persons are still living in camps,” Nath claimed.

He questioned the state and central government’s move of awarding Mizoram’s Bru migrants a resettlement package in Tripura, when local residents of North Tripura “are displaced without relief”.

The Mancha has claimed their troubles commenced after arrival of Bru migrants from Mizoram, and demanded they be sent back, quite against Tripura’s ongoing policy to resettle them across the state.

They claimed Bru migrants rendered many homeless by “stealing and ravaging” their properties since their arrival in Tripura, forcing people from 11 Bengalee villages to flee their homes.

The forum, along with some other bodies like Unnayan Mancha and Bangalee Oikya Mancha, has held strikes in different parts of Tripura in protest against the purported violence during the anti-CAB strike from December 9-11 last year.

However, the local administration said aid had been arranged for everyone in relief camps. Officials said the government has been paying Rs 2,000 per day to each family for the past 55 days.

Officer-in-Charge of Anandabazaar police station, Keshab Hari Jamatia, said the situation is peaceful and under control in the area. “We have BSF and Tripura State Rifles personnel maintaining security in the area. There is no disturbance as of now,” he said.

