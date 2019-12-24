Tripura: BJP’s Sudip Roy Barman calls for solidarity march against women’s crime

Roy Barman said, “We see rape, murder, bride killing, dowry torture reported every day in morning dailies. No woman between 3 years to 82 years is spared from these criminals.” (File photo) Roy Barman said, “We see rape, murder, bride killing, dowry torture reported every day in morning dailies. No woman between 3 years to 82 years is spared from these criminals.” (File photo)

Tripura BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was sacked from the Biplab Deb cabinet earlier this year, has called upon a walk for solidarity against crime on women in the state on January 3, 2020.

“We shall resolve in the New Year that we will stop rape, bride-killing, dowry torture and other crimes on women. I need you with me on January 3, 2020, in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan at 11 AM in an apolitical gathering and rally. Let’s walk together,” Barman wrote on social media.

Barman in his social media post said Tripura has witnessed abuse on women every day and women ranging from the age of 3 to 82.

“Rape is a daily menace in every corner of the country. Women are humiliated, tortured, abused. Many commit suicide after a physical and mental breakdown. Tripura isn’t behind in this situation. We see rape, murder, bride killing, dowry torture reported every day in morning dailies. No woman between 3 years to 82 years is spared from these criminals. And we are content with words like protest, injustice and adultery etc in our drawing rooms,” he wrote.

Barman’s remark comes in contrast to CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s claim made in September that crime on women has reduced significantly during his tenure, which began in March 2018. The chief minister had cited that dowry abuse cases on women have come by 12 per cent in 2018 when compared to 2017. He further cited that during his governance, rape cases were reduced by 5 per cent, molestation cases declined by 18 per cent, dowry deaths came down by 45 per cent, while eve-teasing cases were 33 per cent less.

Calling Barman’s move as BJP’s “internal feud”, political analyst Tapas dey said, “This is a sign of internal feud inside BJP. It appeared this feud is against Biplab Kumar Deb, something that probably led to Sudip Roy Barman’s sacking from the cabinet at the first place.”

However, refuting Dey’s observation, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya affirmed Barman’s movement has no connection with BJP and the party is monitoring closely in case of any conspiracy against the state government.

“This movement has nothing to do with BJP. However, if someone wishes to start a movement against crime on women, it is exactly what our party and government are working on. So, there’s nothing wrong with this. This is a serious issue and more voices are welcome. All the same, we are closely monitoring the situation. But if there is any effort of conspiracy against the government, we believe the government is able to tackle it,” Bhattacharya said.

