Tripura: BJP wins 96 per cent of panchayat bypoll seats uncontested, Oppn raises objections

The BJP in Tripura has won 96 per cent seats uncontested in the three-tier panchayat bypolls amid allegations of violence against CPI(M) and Congress candidates.

The Opposition parties alleged that the BJP workers did not allow their candidates to submit nomination papers and demanded the state election commission to defer the poll process.

State Election Commissioner G Kameshwara Rao Tuesday said that there is no “scope” of deferring the bye-elections as no violence was reported in the offices where the nomination papers were submitted.

“There is not a single complaint against Block Development officers, who act as returning officers for gram panchayat polls or against district magistrates, who function as returning officers for zilla parishad polls,” State Election Commissioner said.

There was also no complaint against police, Rao said. Now, voting will be held in only 132 Gram along with seven panchayat samiti seats. All the zilla parishad seats were won uncontested.

“September 11 was the last date of filing nomination papers while scrutiny of submitted nominations was done on September 14. After the withdrawal of nomination papers, 296 candidates are now in the poll fray across 132 seats of different Gram Panchayat bodies”, he said.

The poll process would be conducted using ballot papers, which are not printed and ready. Consignments of ballot papers would be dispatched to respective booths Wednesday, the official said.

Earlier this month, CPM had said they were able to submit nomination papers in only 8 among 35 blocks of the state which would undergo bye-elections on September 30. Tripura has 58 blocks in total.

“The entire bye-election process has been reduced to a farce. Our members were forced to resign in the first place. After that, we tried to field candidates but it was not possible due to fierce attacks,” CPIM state secretary Bijan Dhar.

Asked if his party would go to the court seeking justice, Dhar said CPM could not seek legal recourse at this point.

Meanwhile, ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Congress also made similar allegations and demanded to defer the bypoll process.

Later, BJP and IPFT reached an agreement and leaders of both the parties formed a 14-member coordination committee to quell differences amongst themselves. The CPM is trying to infiltrate the ruling parties, which caused the “confusion” that led to clashes, coordination committee chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma alleged.

