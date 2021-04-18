Tripura: BJP to boycott ADC oath-taking ceremony to protest post-poll violence

Protesting against post-poll violence purportedly meted out by royal scion-led political party TIPRA Motha, Tripura’s ruling BJP Sunday announced to boycott oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) scheduled to be held on April 19.

Among 28 elected seats of the state’s tribal council, TIPRA Motha got 18 seats and the BJP got 9 leaving one for an independent.

The polls were held on April 6 with 85.14 per cent voter turnout.

“The TIPRA Motha created an unrest soon after the poll. We have never seen such violent situation here before. In this situation, it is not possible for us to take part in the ceremony. We have decided to boycott it,” Bimal Chakma, newly elected member of district Council from BJP, said at a late evening press conference.

He said that they have already sent a letter to Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais on the issue and sought a suitable time for them to take the oath.

The BJP leaders have also said they would meet the tribal council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and administrator over the issue.