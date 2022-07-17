scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Tripura: BJP focuses on strengthening party organisation ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

The saffron party conducted mandal conferences on Sunday to discuss political, economic and other development-related issues.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
July 17, 2022 10:44:35 pm
The seven frontal organisations of the BJP would hold a meeting on July 19. (Representational/File)

The ruling BJP has started taking measures to strengthen the party organisation in the run up to the Assembly polls scheduled next year.

The saffron party conducted mandal conferences Sunday to discuss political, economic and other development-related issues.

“Different political, economic and other issues are being raised in the mandal conferences,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya.

The seven frontal organisations of the BJP would hold a meeting on July 19. The party had earlier conducted a state executive meeting to discuss ways to strengthen booth, mandal and different frontal organizations. A training camp was also organised for booth-level workers with a special focus on ‘weak booths’ in each constituency.

The executive meeting came on the heels of a state-wide ‘booth sashaktikaran abhiyan’ or booth strengthening meeting to develop coordination among MLAs and MPs, and select a set of ‘weakest booths’ in every constituency, among others.

Opposition parties such as the Congress and TIPRA Motha have already held similar exercises.

