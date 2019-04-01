Tripura BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar passes away

Tripura’s ruling BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar passed away early morning on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said Sarkar was suffering from liver and kidney-related ailments. “He was ill and suffering from liver and kidney ailments. He passed away early morning today. BJP has condoled his demise,” he said.

The 61-year-old was rushed to a private hospital in New Delhi for treatment a couple of days ago. He was put on ventilation after his condition deteriorated.

Sarkar is a former Congress leader and legislator who defected to Trinamool Congress in 2016 and further moved to BJP in 2017. He contested from Badharghat assembly constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls with a BJP ticket and emerged victorious.

A four-term MLA, Sarkar also served as a minister in the Congress-TUJS government from 1988 till 1993.