Tripura BJP leader stabbed at former CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s constituency, two arrested

The Tripura Police arrested two people for allegedly stabbing and grievously injuring a local BJP leader while he was out on a morning walk near Ashram Chowmuhani in Banamalipur Assembly constituency Tuesday. Banamalipur is the home turf of former chief minister and the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

The police said the injured BJP leader Suman Das was admitted at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala. Das is the party’s Banamalipur mandal committee president.

An online statement issued by the Tripura Police said, “One Suman Das was attacked this morning by a sharp cutting weapon in the Aralia area, Agartala. He could identify and share the names of two attackers during treatment. Both of them have been arrested. Prima facie it is a case of business rivalry. Patrolling has been intensified”.

“A case was registered based on the complaint given to us,” said assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotisman Das Chowdhury.

Alleging Congress-backed miscreants were behind the incident, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said proper action would be taken against the culprits.

“Such violence used to happen before we came to power. To get rid of this, people voted us to power. Now, those miscreants allied with the CPM to destroy law and order. The Election Commission will look into it and we shall bring the matter to their attention,” Dr Saha said.

After meeting the injured leader, Biplab Deb said, “Names have been mentioned in the FIR letter. Action will be taken”.