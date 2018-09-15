Tripura govt to take action against employees who were absent on day of Congress-led Bharat Bandh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The government will take action against govt employees who were absent from duty on September 10. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain/File) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The government will take action against govt employees who were absent from duty on September 10. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain/File)

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government will take action action against government employees who were absent from duty on September 10, when the Congress held a Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices. A notice was issued from the office of General Administration (Administrative Reforms) on Friday evening asking concerned departments to take “suitable action” against employees who failed to report to duty.

The Department of General Administration had issued a memo ahead of the Congress-sponsored strike instructing officials to ensure office functioned normally. It also sought an attendance report of all employees by 12 noon on the day.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior officer of the GA Department, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the government has issued a second notice asking departments to take “suitable action” against those who were absent. “Many employees might have personal problems, health issues or transportation problems. The departments were asked to find out the reason for their absence before taking action,” the official added.

Friday’s notice read, “The government has decided to take suitable action against those employees who did not attend office on 10th September 2018 during Bharat Bandh.” The notice was sent to all concerning Controlling Officers.

An official in the GA department, meanwhile, said that over 80 per cent attendance was recorded on the day of the bandh, adding that more reports are yet to come in from offices in remote areas.

Congress led a nationwide strike on September 10 against rising petrol prices among a host of other issues including alleged corruption in the BJP-led NDA regime.

Tripura’s Opposition CPI(M) and its left allies CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) also participated in the strike. Both Congress and CPI(M) claimed that the strike was successful. However, it received mixed response in most parts of Tripura.

