Tripura: BJP, IPFT announce coordination committee to quell disagreements among parties

Tripura’s ruling BJP and alliance partner IPFT Saturday announced an extended state coordination committee to quell disagreements that sparked violence among the two parties in different parts of the state during last two weeks. Earlier in May, the two parties formed a five-member coordination committee to quell discontent centring nomination of Block Advisory Committee (BAC) chairmen. The committee was extended today to fourteen members with seven each from BJP and IPFT.

In his address at a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma said that CPI (M) has hatched conspiracies and tried to infiltrate BJP and IPFT, which caused “misunderstanding” among the allies.

“There have been cases of infiltration from CPIM into both BJP and IPFT recently. The communists are trying to disturb peace in the state. Since people have rejected them (in elections), they are trying to gain backdoor entry”, Jishnu, who is also vice president of BJP in the state, told reporters.

The new state-level coordination committee will start functioning from September 19 and will conduct tours to different sub-divisions where sub-divisional coordination committees will be formed. The committees will be helpful in ensuring that there is no “communication gap” between allies at the grass root level, the Deputy CM said.

Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who is also IPFT general secretary, said CPIM was trying to destabilize the state government and appealed for peace and tranquility among tribal and non-tribal communities.

A section of BJP Janajati Morcha (ST frontal organization) leaders earlier urged Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to end alliance with IPFT saying supporters of the indigenous party were spreading chaos.

Referring to the issue, Mevar Kumar Jamatia said the coalition government would continue full functionality. He also said steps would be taken to identify those involved in conspiracy to disturb the alliance and appealed supporters of both parties to stay wary of provocation.

Health minister and senior BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman “repented” for clashes with the alliance partner and said both allies were committed to make sure that such “undesired incidents” didn’t repeat.

At least 19 persons including BJP, IPFT supporters and policemen were injured in a series of clash in different districts of Tripura last week. The clashes occurred centering submission of nomination papers for bye-elections of three-tier panchayat bodies scheduled to be held on September 30.

