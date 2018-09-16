Tripura BJP to approach ally IPFT to jointly contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Tripura’s ruling BJP on Sunday held a core committee meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Source: Biplab Deb/Twitter) Tripura’s ruling BJP on Sunday held a core committee meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Source: Biplab Deb/Twitter)

Tripura’s ruling BJP on Sunday held a core committee meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections and resolved to work closely with alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who took part in the meeting, said he came to take stock of the activities done by the party in the state since government formation in March.

“I have not come to Tripura since the government was formed. The state government is performing well and performance is also good in the run-up to panchayat bypolls. I have come to see the state of political activity here,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP state general secretary Rajeev Bhattacharya said the discussions involved preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura. He also said the party leaders expressed their views on taking alliance partner IPFT on board to discuss election strategy.

“We shall discuss with IPFT and make sure that the two parties contest as a united force in the LS polls,” Bhattacharya said. Earlier, BJP and IPFT had announced that they would contest “separately” in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The decision came after BJP’s Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar announced that his party would go alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

The two allies, however, will meet in a “friendly contest” against each other in coming panchayat bye-elections on September 30. The meeting also stressed on strengthening the booth committees ahead of the elections.

Deodhar said he was confident of a landslide victory in the two Lok Sabha seats from the state. “Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats will be won by a huge margin in the coming polls. There is no opposition left here. Whoever will stand will have their security deposits confiscated. We are going to discuss strategies to gift two lotus flowers from Tripura to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi win again in the Parliament elections,” Deodhar said before joining the meeting.

Chief Minister and BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his official Twitter handle that a meeting of BJP state office bearers and core committee members was held in Agartala.

