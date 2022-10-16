BJP appoints UP MLC Mahendra Singh as party election in-charge for Tripura

The ruling BJP Sunday appointed Dr Mahendra Singh, an ex-minister from Uttar Pradesh, as the party’s election in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon as the deputy in-charge in Tripura. The north-eastern state is scheduled to undergo Assembly elections early next year.

The new appointments were communicated in a notice issued by BJP national secretary and central office secretary Arun Singh Sunday evening.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda has appointed Dr. Mahendra Singh, MLC Uttar Pradesh as party’s election in-charge and Samir Oraon MP Rajya Sabha as co-incharge for upcoming legislative elections in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/E9dUD639yk — BJP (@BJP4India) October 16, 2022

Notably, Mahendra Singh is a senior leader who handled political responsibilities in Northeast India earlier when he was given charge of the party’s Assam unit.

He is currently an MLC in Uttar Pradesh and used to be a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. However, he was not retained in the cabinet during the second tenure of the BJP government in UP.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the ruling party would seek support from the people by furnishing a report card of the government’s activities in the last 4.5 years.

Speaking at an event in Agartala, the chief minister said even though Opposition parties were trying to tarnish the image of the government by claiming that it failed to keep poll promises made in 2018, the government was working at its best to deliver development to people.

The BJP made nearly 299 promises in its ‘Vision Document’ in 2018. While the party national president JP Nadda claimed during his visit to Agartala a month ago that all poll promises had been fulfilled, local party leaders said later that most of the promises had been fulfilled and the rest would be fulfilled soon.

Saha, who is himself a renowned maxillofacial surgeon, said super-specialty health services would start at the Agartala Government Medical College in the next three months.

The CM’s claims of success in implementing poll promises are in stark contrast to Opposition CPI(M)’s claims of failure on part of the state government to deliver services to people.

Speaking to reporters at a media briefing in Agartala Saturday, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary said his party would organise a public rally at Swami Vivekananda ground in the state capital on October 21, in which CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Manik Sarkar would participate.

Accusing the BJP-led government of failing to maintain the law-and-order situation in the state, Chaudhury said Opposition party workers were being attacked day in and day out and basic civil liberties have been scuttled.

“We shall highlight these misdeeds, the failure to deliver Vision Document promises…” Chaudhury told reporters.

Meanwhile, former Tripura chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “All of us shall help the BJP get re-elected with a massive majority for the second term in Tripura.

The double-engine government led by PM @narendramodi has done historic work in taking Tripura ahead in development.”