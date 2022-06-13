Tripura BJP distances itself from video of people spitting on TIPRA Motha chief photo

A day after a video went viral on social media showing a few people spitting and kicking on his photo, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chief of the Tripura Autonomous District Council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party, said the act was “cowardly” and asked his party members to maintain restraint.

While both the Opposition Congress and the CPM condemned the incident saying it reflected “BJP culture”, the state’s ruling party said on Monday that it did not support such acts hurting people’s sentiments and that it had asked its leaders to find out what really happened. In the 23-second video, purportedly from Amarpur in Gomati district, people wearing BJP caps and holding party flags are seen at the spot where Pradyot’s photo was spat and kicked on.

Distancing his party from the incident, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party’s tribal supporters were hurt by alleged TIPRA Motha supporters’ attacks on minister Rampada Jamatia, BJP Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura and vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Congress leader and former minister Sudip Roy Barman said, “It is clear everything is possible under the BJP rule. It’s their culture to malign people. This brings a bad message by inviting communal violence.”

Barman, who joined the Congress earlier this year, was health minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet before he left the BJP. He was a four-time Congress legislator before switching to the saffron party in 2017.

Criticising the video, Barman said it was proof that the BJP was trying to divide tribals and non-tribals. Even though his party does not support Pradyot’s politics calling for a separate tribal state, Barman lauded the royal scion’s politics, saying there was not an “iota of doubt” that he was a popular leader.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said there were hundreds of ways to vent anger, but the way Pradyot was insulted was “extremely low” and “condemnable”.

Pradyot later told indianexpress.com that he was not peeved but sad at the incident. “I have sacrificed a lot for the uplift of the community. An act of a few will not deter me. I forgive them,” he said.

While senior Motha leaders said the act was dastardly and grossly insulting, Pradyot said, “It is sad to see some people are willing to insult the entire community for some money and personal interests.”

Pradyot blamed the incident on “a few divisive elements” who wanted to provoke Motha activists. However, party activists should remember that TIPRA Motha’s cause and unity are bigger than any individual and attacks on him or his family, he said.