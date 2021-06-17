Tripura BJP chief after senior leaders’ visit: ‘All differences resolved 100 per cent’

A day after BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh met various Tripura leaders, the party’s state chief Dr Manik Saha Thursday said all “differences that may have existed in the unit have been 100 per cent sorted out.”

Amid rumours that some BJP MLAs were planning to defect to the TMC, senior leaders, including Santhosh and Tripura organisational in-charge Fanindra Nath Sharma, had gathered in Agartala Wednesday. Their meetings with alliance partner IPFT and state BJP leaders, including MLAs allegedly unhappy with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, continued on Thursday.

For the past some time, there have been specuations that a group of MLAs led by Sudip Roy Barman, who had left TMC for the BJP in 2017, was planning to go back to Mamata Banerjee’s party.

However, on Thursday, Manik Saha said, “BJP leaders have no dispute among themselves. We are a family. In any family, differences can crop up, which are resolved. I think all issues have now been 100 per cent sorted out.”

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said all party leaders had attended the meetings held over the past two days. “We don’t have any report of any BJP leader joining Trinamool Congress. If there is a rebel in the BJP, why would they all attend the meetings?” he said, adding that the people of Tripura “have rejected Trinamool Congress earlier too”.

The two-day meetings stressed on strengthening the party organisation and on how to reach every doorstep amid the pandemic, he said.

Barman and others have expressed unhappiness against the state BJP unit earlier too. Last year, he and five other Trinamool turncoats had met BJP chief JP Nadda. While the meeting was initially seen as an attempt to oust Biplab Deb as CM, the MLAs later said they had gone to discuss “organisational issues”.

While Barman has declined to comment on the speculations surrounding him, one of his close aides and MLA had told indianexpress.com that while they do have ‘issues’ with the BJP leadership, they do not wish to join the TMC.

MLAs Ashish Kumar Saha and Ramprasad Paul, both considered close to Barman, have told the media after last night’s discussions that the central leadership has given them “directions for winning the 2023 Assembly election”. The leaders denied any discussion on internal opposition to Biplab Deb.