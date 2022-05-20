Tripura BJP mocks claims about ‘Biplab’s parallel admin’: ‘It’s Congress culture’

Congress leader and former BJP minister Sudip Roy Barman alleged on Friday that Biplab Kumar Deb was running a “parallel administration” in Tripura and asked why the former chief minister was still provided a high level of security.

“It is baffling how he is staying back at the chief minister’s residence, how he is enjoying the heavy security cover he used to enjoy as CM and how he is using choppers every now and then! I request the chief secretary and the DGP to withdraw the undue security cover provided to him, estimate the money unduly spent on him since the new CM took over and recover the money from him (Deb),” Barman, an MLA, said at a press briefing.

Stating that he sensed a rift within the BJP rank and file, the Congress leader said, “It seems Biplab Deb is not able to tolerate Manik Saha as the CM and is running a parallel administration.”

Barman, who was dropped from Deb’s cabinet because of a rivalry with the latter a year after the BJP-led government was formed, said people would not “allow Deb to leave the state without holding him accountable for his wrongs”.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said Barman’s statements and similar comments made by another Congress MLA, Ashish Saha, reflected the “Congressi culture” of factionalism and proved they had reached political bankruptcy, in that they did not have any issue to go to people with.

The duo do not have any knowledge of the BJP and its working style, he alleged, adding that they had to confuse people because BJP workers accept and relinquish positions for the party and the nation.

The BJP spokesperson rubbished allegations about a parallel administration. He said Barman and his associates knew best about parallel administration, in an apparent reference to the MLA’s jumping ship first from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress in 2016, then to the BJP in 2017 and back to the Congress in 2022.

Chakraborty said the building currently occupied by Deb and earlier used by former chief minister Manik Sarkar had been used also by MLA Surajit Dutta. “A new building was built as the chief minister’s residence. That is the official residence, not the one where the previous chief minister lived,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also said Deb was provided with Y+ security cover because of threats he was facing as president of the party’s state unit. “These are all false statements against Biplab Deb. He has got Y + security since 2016. The MHA (ministry of home affairs) provided Y+ security due to threat perceptions. Whether it would be revised or not lies with the MHA,” Chakraborty said.

“If anyone can prove that the BJP government in the state is involved in corruption, we will apologise to people,” Chakraborty said.