BJP will be in power for 35 years if people hang Vivekananda’s photo at homes: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the BJP-led government in the state would stay in power for the next 30-35 years if people hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda and his lessons in their homes.

Speaking at state Mahila Morcha executive committee meeting in Agartala on Wednesday, Deb said he saw Communist party leaders putting up photographs of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin and Mao Tse Tung at their homes. He urged Mahila Morcha leaders to appeal to people to hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages on their front door.

“I have personally seen Communist leaders hanging pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Tse Tung in their drawing rooms, even in my own village. They hung these pictures at the doors, where we hang pictures of our ishtadevata (gods). Were we able to hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda in our houses in the past two-and-half years?”

“Our party will be kept by our ideologies and culture. If 80 per cent of Tripura households have pictures of Swami Vivekananda hung in them, then this government will stay for another 30-35 years,” Deb said. Quoting Vivekananda, Deb advised his party colleagues to talk less and focus on work more and appealed to the Mahila Morcha to ensure the great monk’s photos are hung in all households of the state.

He also asked his party’s women brigade to work for imbibing Indian culture, traditions, nationality, and values among people.

In August, Deb had earlier distributed books on Swami Vivekananda among Covid-19 patients to keep them mentally upbeat and motivated.

On achievements of his government during the past two-and-half years, Deb said different social pensions were hiked, salaries of government employees augmented as per 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations and monthly allowances of gram panchayat pradhans and upa-pradhans hiked along with MLA area development funds.

Deb warned his party colleagues of opposition CPI(M) workers who we claimed were busy taking credit for his government’s efforts. “If we continue working with ideas and thoughts from 2015-17, then ducks will eat up our paddy and we shall end up being busy all day warding them off. We need to make our party stronger,” he said.

