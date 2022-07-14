Tripura BJP denies hand in attack on Congress team, hints at factional feud

Two days after an attack allegedly by the ruling BJP destroyed two vehicles of a Congress delegation in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, the saffron party has denied responsibility for the incident.

On Tuesday, a delegation led by Congress state in-charge Szarita Laitphlang and former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha came under attack at Bishramganj. Two vehicles were destroyed in the assault, allegedly by BJP activists and a first information report was lodged against 12 people, many of whom were later summoned for questioning.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “An attack was made on the Congress. There is no denying that an incident occurred there and that miscreants attacked the vehicles. But we are being meaninglessly blamed. None of those accused of the incident are members of the BJP, let alone our functionaries.”

Bhattacharya said that some Congress leaders had got in touch with Chief Minister Manik Saha and shared with him the names of a few people they suspected were involved in the attack. He said the saffron party had organisationally checked and concluded that the attackers were not its workers.

However, the BJP spokesperson said “such incidents” were becoming common in the Congress, with the party’s internal organisational elections approaching. He hinted that a possible factional feud in the Congress had led to the attack.

The comments come amid appeals from Saha to practise mutual respect for opponent political parties, develop a culture of respect in politics and shun political violence.