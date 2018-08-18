Tripura BJP govt, ally IPFT strike discordant note over NRC revision in state

Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb appear to be divided over the NRC issue Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb appear to be divided over the NRC issue

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia appear to be divided over a demand for a citizen’s register like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Speaking to reporters at Prajna Bhavan here this morning, Jamatia, who is also general secretary of ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), reiterated support for NRC revision in Tripura and said the demand would be made like other states of the country.

He claimed that many states in the country are demanding NRC revision and added that he was hopeful of his party to make the same demand soon. IPFT, which formed the government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 18 Assembly elections in Tripura this year, had earlier demanded NRC revision in Tripura citing grounds of an identity crisis of indigenous communities.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had last month said there was no demand for a citizen’s register like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his state. He had said it is not even a sensitive issue in Assam, where the final draft of the NRC was published on Monday with over 2.89 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants in the north-eastern state. On August 9 too, the Tripura CM had rubbished need to revise NRC in the state saying there was no such public demand. He also said he was unaware of such demands made by IPFT.

Around 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity. Deb had made the statement on his visit to Nagpur on July 31 to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

However, Jamatia today reiterated his demand for NRC revision in the state. “We were always demanding NRC in our state…..other states are demanding NRC revision and hopefully our party would also demand to introduce NRC (revision) in Tripura”, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given out “a lot of statements” on NRC and said talks on revising the national register is going on at the central level. “I have seen a lot of statements given by our Prime Minister, even BJP president Amit Shah. I think this issue is a burning issue,” the Tribal Welfare Minister said.

Meanwhile, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a Tripura-based regional party, has raised demand for NRC revision. A three-member delegation of the party led by its president and rebel-turned politician Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl is slated to visit New Delhi and submit a memorandum on the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others this month, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma told indianexpress.com.

“There is much work to do. As our primary step, we shall go to Delhi on August 28 and submit a memorandum in favour of NRC in Tripura to the Registrar General of Citizen Register, the Prime Minister’s office, Home Minister and others by the end of this month. Other decisions will be taken later,” Debbarma said.

The INPT leader also said his party would discuss possibilities of filing a petition with the Supreme Court to allow NRC revision in Tripura in the next party meeting.

NRC is being revised in Assam for the first time since 1951 as per a Supreme Court order. The first draft list was announced in December last year and the final draft list was released on July 30 this year. Names of nearly 40 lakh people living in the state were found to have been excluded in the list.

