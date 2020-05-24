Baby parrots, Hill Myenahs recovered from smuggler in Tripura

A wildlife smuggler was caught attempting to sell 12 baby parrots and three Indian Hill Myenahs to a pet store in Agartala. (Pawsome) A wildlife smuggler was caught attempting to sell 12 baby parrots and three Indian Hill Myenahs to a pet store in Agartala. (Pawsome)

A wildlife smuggler was caught attempting to sell 12 baby parrots and three Indian Hill Myenahs to a pet store in Agartala. Volunteers at the Tripura-based animal rights NGO, Pawsome, handed him over to forest department officials. The man, identified as Ratnadip, allegedly demanded Rs 750 each for the baby parrots and Rs 1150 for each Myenah.

Prasenjit Debbarma, a Forest Range Officer under Sadar sub-division, said he detained Ratnadip and handed him over to a local police station. He was charged for smuggling and violating Wildlife Protection Act.

“We have detained one Ranadip Das, a resident of Noabari village of Jirania in West Tripura. He was trying to sell at a pet shop in Agartala. Volunteers of an NGO apprehended him and handed him over to us. The detainee was medically tested at a hospital and kept under custody of a local police station”, the official said.

He also said that while forest officials took custody of the birds, they would be given to Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rigved Dutta, general secretary of the NGO, said they have been trying to bust a wildlife smuggling racket since the last few months.

“There is a racket behind this whole operation. He confessed to us that he collected the birds from a person living in Teliamura of Khowai district and sold them here. His supplier stole freshly hatched birds from forests and supplied them for illegal sale across the state”, Rigved said.

