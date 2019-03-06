Tripura: CM Biplab Deb flags off Startup India Yatra van

Speaking at the inaugural event of flagging off the Tripura leg of StartUp India Yatra van here today, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that erstwhile Left rulers in the state didn’t understand the true meaning of employment and secularism.

Deb said that the true meaning of secularism is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. “People in the Opposition in Tripura don’t understand the meaning of employment. I have spoken about employment in the Assembly. But they seem not to understand it at all. Self-employment is the biggest avenue of employment. The country can’t become self-reliant in any other way”, he added.

He also claimed that the Opposition Left Front leaders don’t have an understanding of secularism and to them, secularism only means to oppress and exploit the masses.

“During the previous regime, the youth of Tripura had to sit on dharna, rallies and join political meetings. Now those days are over. The StartUp India Yatra van will visit different places in the next 10 days. It will visit 24 schools and colleges and explain technology and employment generation avenues to aspiring candidates”, he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started StartUp India scheme as a national flagship project to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment. The scheme has already started to show its benefits in Tripura, as 820 candidates have registered themselves on the StartUp India portal here and employment has been generated for nearly 4,000 persons.