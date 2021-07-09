After Hasina sends mangoes, Tripura CM to send queen pineapple to Bangladesh PM

Three days after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a goodwill gift of 300 kg ‘Haaribhanga’ mangoes, a special variety of the fruit grown there, to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the state government Friday said it would send its state fruit ‘queen pineapple’ to the country as a return gift. Over 650 kg of pineapples would be sent to Bangladesh, officials said.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said 100 packets of queen pineapples would be sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for Prime Minister Hasina.

“The pineapples were procured from Ampi village in Gomati district, famous for growing queen pineapples. They will be sent in 100 packets, each carrying 4 pineapples. These fruits weigh 6.5-7 kg apiece, and are of the best quality grown in our state,” the official said.

The consignment, which has undergone rigorous quality checks, will be sent through Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Saturday. It will be handed over to the Bangladesh premier the next day.

“The mangoes were handed over to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a cordial visit at his office. The CM happily accepted the gift and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for it. He praised the economic growth of Bangladesh under the stewardship of our PM. He also announced he would send a gift of Tripura’s famous queen pineapples to our PM,” stated a post by the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission at Agartala earlier this week.

Hasina had also sent 2,000 kg of the seasonal mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind — 1,000 kg each. Mangoes had also been delivered to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the chief ministers of other northeastern states, with whom Bangladesh shares its border.

Tripura grows an estimated bulk of 1.28 lakh MT pineapples every year across 8,800 hectare orchards in different districts. Some of these orchards are run by the state government, but most are privately owned and operated. Over 4,000 pineapple growers are directly connected to the cultivation of the fruit here.