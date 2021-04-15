Social activist Niti Deb tests Covid positive for second time in 8 months

A week after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested positive for Covid-19, his wife and social activist Niti Deb contracted the infection for the second time in eight months.

Nitu Deb tweeted, “I got positive second time within a time frame of 8 months So please all of you Stay Safe and follow precautions as much as possible…Must take Vaccination (SIC).”

Niti Deb also tweeted about the highly infectious new Covid strain and how it impacts the body. However, she did not state whether she was infected with the new strain. Officials from the health department were not available for comment.

“Hi, everyone.. wanted to share with all of you regarding New strain of Covid-19, this new strain is having high mobility with less mortality rate, different symptoms than earlier..”, Niti wrote. “… It comes with high viral fever which continues for several days around 9 to days minimum which affects your immune system, stamina and you will have a cute body and back pain.”

On April 9, CM Biplab Deb isolated himself at home, two dasy after testing positive for the virus. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma also tested positive soon after.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe,” Deb wrote on Facebook.

His announcement came 72 hours after the state government adopted a host of steps to curb the transmission of the disease.