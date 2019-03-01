Tripura: Work halted for setting up Integrated Development Complex despite funds, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday said that work to set up two Integrated Development Complex (IDC) at Manughat in Unakoti and Muhurighat in South Tripura districts respectively could not be started despite funds being sanctioned from the central government.

The project has been stalled as Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) did not grant permission to Indian authorities for the construction of IDC on the Tripura frontiers, the CM said.

In his response to a reference period notice moved by opposition CPI (M) MLA Moboshar Ali about the progress of work regarding upgradation of the two Land Custom Station (LCS) installations, Chief Minister Deb, who also holds charge of Industries and Commerce portfolio, said that permission for development of Muhurighat and Manughat LCS’s into an IDC was granted on May 04, 2016 by the Centre.

A sum of Rs. 3.3 crores were also sanctioned to the state for converting Manughat’s LCS into an IDC on May 31 of the same year. Later in December 2017, Rs. 16.80 crores were granted for setting up an IDC at Muhurighat.

However, work for developing the two border trade installations could not be started since clearance was not provided from the Bangladesh side, the CM said. The Border Security Force (BSF) was asked to take up the issue with BGB for necessary clearance and formalities.

Tripura currently has 8 operational border trade installations. These include Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP), Srimantapur Land Custom Stations (LCS) in Sepahijala district, Manughat LCS in Unakoti district, Muhurighat LCS in South Tripura district, Ragnabazaar LCS in North Tripura, Khowai LCS in Khowai district, Dhalai LCS in Dhalai district and Anandapara LCS in South Tripura.

Tripura CM also said that work for acquiring a new Land Customs Station (LCS) at Nischintapur in West Tripura is also underway.

As per reports, Bangladesh exported goods worth Rs. 384.22 crores and imported Rs. 6.46 crores through different Land Custom Station (LCS) in 2017-18.

Trade with Bangladesh began in Tripura from the year of 1995. However, the trade volume in the Tripura-Bangladesh corridor remains highly imbalanced. The state imported commodities worth Rs. 300 crores last year but exported goods of only Rs. 80 lakh.