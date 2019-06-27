After Janatar Adalat, Tripura govt announces another plan for outreach in remote villages

After Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s innovative step of organising ‘Janatar Adalat’ (peoples’ court) to connect with the masses, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has now ordered all District Magistrates (DM) and Collectors to conduct regular tours and inspections in far-flung villages as an effort to assess implementation of the works of line departments and ensure maximum outreach of the administration in villages.

In an office memorandum, Chief Secretary in-charge Kumar Alok said that DM’s and Collectors will have to inspect and review all major government schemes and projects in one gram panchayat, village committee in their respective districts every Friday.

Failure to hold such inspection visits would have to be pre-approved by senior officers with an explanatory written note.

What are the Janatar Adalat, Sarkar Apke Dwar initiative?

Seven days after the BJP-led coalition government was formed in Tripura on March 9, 2018, CM Deb announced an initiative to host ‘Janatar Adalat’ or peoples’ court thrice every week in the state secretariat and his official residence to listen to the problems of the people. The courts were held for one hour each Wednesday and Friday and for two hours on Saturdays.

The initiative continued for a couple of months but had to be put on hold due to the restriction as per the code of conduct for panchayat bypolls and Lok Sabha elections.

After Janatar Adalat, the state government came up with another innovative step called ‘Tripura Sarkar Apkar Dwar’ to ensure the administration’s maximum outreach in distant areas. The initiative was launched as a step to hold periodic visits across all eight districts and listen to the problems of common people and offer solutions.

What does the government aim with rural outreach?

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sanjay Mishra, media advisor to CM Biplab Deb Thursday said, “When senior executives will visit lower levels of administration, they will be encouraged to perform. A pressure for delivering results in time will also be there on them. People will get better services.”

He also said that absence from duty was found to be a major problem in the lower levels of administration. “Attendance defaulters will be identified through this process,” Mishra told.

As per a government order, DMs will have to identify gaps in the implementation of government schemes, administrative work in all gram panchayats and ADC village committees. Here, remoteness, legacy factors, disasters etc, are significant factors.

Such visits would involve going to schools, health establishments, walk-in through habitation area, public meetings, awareness camps and inspection of financial records etc.

These visits would also include an assessment of selection of works, durability of assets, transparency assessment, grievance redressal of public schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY (G), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), construction works, activities in school education, Anganwadi centers, panchayat, ration, drinking water and sanitation or any other important issue or programme.

Frequency of visits

The new initiative mandates all DM’s and Collectors to repeat inspection in their respective jurisdiction till Gram Panchayat, Village Committee level every 3 months or before.

These visits would be followed by a detailed inspection note and suitable instructions to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) for necessary follow-up action. They will also examine fund availability, cash balance, reconciliation of necessary issues in the rural local self-government.

Additional duties

Besides field inspection of one Gram Panchayat or an ADC Village Committee per week, DMs will now have to inspect one block office, SDM office and the office of RD Executive Engineer compulsorily, so as to cover each of these lower administrative offices at least twice a year.

Tripura has 591 Gram Panchayats spread across 58 rural development blocks in its eight districts. The state also has an autonomous district council which houses people from all 19 tribal communities of the state. One-third of Tripura’s 37 lakh population is from 18 tribal communities. Most of them live in the TTAADC, which is spread across 7,132.56 square km, covering 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area.