Trade union strike evokes mixed response in Tripura, over 130 detained

The nationwide strike called by the trade unions evoked a mixed response in Tripura where most shops, banks and offices remained closed even as government offices and traffic across the state functioned as usual.

Additional Director General of Tripura Police Rajiv Singh informed the indianexpress.com no major violence occurred during the strike in the state apart from some clashes at Kailashahar in Unakoti district where over 130 people were detained including — 75 from CPI(M) and 55 from BJP.

“There were some clashes there. We have detained a large number of people involved in those clashes. The situation was normal elsewhere in the state apart from minor issues,” Singh claimed.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters including MP Pratima Bhowmik, Dilip Das were seen encouraging shopkeepers to open their outlets in Agartala. However, CPI(M) and other opposition parties alleged that BJP incited violence and intimidated the traders.

“We did not hold any picketing today. We campaigned among people and left it to them to participate in the agitation. Common masses have extended full support to this agitation, showing their solidarity in the fight against anti-labour policies of the NDA government,” former Tripura transport minister and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Manik Dey told reporters this evening.

He further claimed at least seven CPI(M) supporters were injured in a clash today with BJP at Jirania and Agartala of West Tripura, Kailashahar of Unakoti district, Boxanagar in Sipahijala and other parts of the state, adding the police was a silent spectator during these attacks.

Refuting the opposition’s claim on violent clashes across the state, BJP leader Bhowmik said the trade strike has no effect in Tripura. “There is no bandh here. People have rejected bandh in Tripura across businessmen, employees or motor workers. We are leading absolutely normal life here,” Bhowmik said.

