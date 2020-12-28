Tripura best-performing state under PMAY- Urban in the Northeast

On January 1, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Light House Project in Agartala. (File)

Tripura has been selected the best performing state in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, under the North Eastern and Hilly States category.

The PMAY (Urban) Awards -2019 have been categorised under three levels and various categories.

Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri recently said in a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb: “…State of Tripura has been selected as the ‘Best Performing State’ under the North Eastern & Hilly States category and Hon’ble Prime Minister will felicitate the State. Further, ‘Agartala’ under ‘Best Performing Municipal Corporation’ and Belonia under ‘Best Performing Municipal Council’ categories have been selected for PMAY (U) awards, they will also be felicitated in this event.”

Further, PM Modi had announced 2019-20 as the ‘Construction Technology Year’, and as part of it, 54 globally proven innovative technologies were shortlisted for various projects. Of these, six were selected for constructing six Light House Projects of about 1,000 houses each at six places, including Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Lucknow and Agartala.

On January 1, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Light House Project in Agartala, jointly with Chief Minister Deb through video conference.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) initiated the Global Housing Technology Challenge India (GHTC – India) in January last year to identify and mainstream proven construction technologies that are sustainable, green and disaster-resilient.