Tripura: Bengalee, Mizo bodies declare indefinite strike from February 26

A joint body of seven organisations in Tripura — Bengalee body Nagarika Suraksha Mancha and six Mizo NGOs — Monday called an indefinite dawn-to-dusk strike in Kanchanpur, Jampui Hills and adjoining areas from February 26 on three demands.

The bodies want a rehabilitation package for Bengalee families “evicted from their North Tripura homes” by Bru migrants since 2000, rehabilitation for Mizo families purportedly displaced in North Tripura, and immediate resumption of relief for 93 families living in Anandabazar police station since December 10 last year, after violent anti-CAA protests.

Speaking to reporters at Kanchanpur, Nagarik Suraksha Mancha president Ranjit Kumar Nath said people were forced to move to the police station as aggressive protesters burnt shops and vandalised their homes at Anandabazaar village. They were being provided a daily relief of Rs 2,000, which was stopped on February 18.

“These people are in utter crisis. We vehemently protest the stoppage of relief. We demand that they should be given a rehabilitation package and till then, the relief should not be stopped,” Nath said.

He added that all Bengalee families allegedly displaced from their homes by Brus from 2000 till 2019 should be rehabilitated.

The agitating organisations have also demanded a package for ethnic Mizo families living in Sakhan Shermun village and Jampui Hills, on the lines of that given to Bru migrants.

The Mizo organisations that have teamed up with the Nagarik Suraksha Mancha inlcude Mizo Convention, Young Mizo Association, MCW and Mizo Forum. All of them are based in the Jampui Hill range.

Jampui Hills comprise eleven villages, perched high atop the hilly curves. These include Vaisam, Hmawngchuan, Hmunpui, Tlakshi, Vanghmun, Behliangchhip, Banglabazaar, Tlangsang, Sabual, Phuldungsei and Kawnpui. They are mostly inhabited by Reang and Lushai (Mizo) communities.

“We shall hold our strike on these three demands. The movement will continue indefinitely till the government considers our demands,” Nath said.

Mizo Convention general secretary Dr. Panchulla Sailo, who joined the media briefing, extended support to the agitation.

Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Unnayan Mancha, both local civil society bodies based in Kanchanpur, halted Unakoti and North Tripura districts for nearly a week after a three-day statewide strike called by tribal parties against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in December last year ended with clashes among the communities.

These two organisations have held a series of protests on a 11-point charter of demands, the first of which is to immediately repatriate Bru migrants to Mizoram.

While the Mancha reiterated they haven’t backed down on their agenda, the indefinite dawn-to-dusk strike will be held only on the three demands of rehabilitation packages, their leaders clarified.

