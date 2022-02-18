Tripura Bar Association elections deferred after Bar Council of Tripura’s intervention

he Tripura Bar Association (TBA) polls were deferred by the Bar Council of Tripura on Thursday after a group of lawyers raised complaints over the voters list and alleged the polls were being conducted on the basis of an unverified draft roll.

In an order issued Thursday evening, Bar Council of Tripura advocate Ratan Dutta said the Bar Association authorities were asked to make necessary addition, alteration or correction of the draft voters list issued from the Council.

A proposed final voters list would have to be transmitted to the Bar Council of Tripura (BCT) for approval and final publication within 15 days. The BCT would then publish the final voters list within 15 days from the receipt of the corrected voters list. In the meantime, the polls were deferred to resolve anomalies and irregularities flagged by a section of the lawyers.

The Tripura Bar Association was also instructed not to hold any elections till a final voters list is published by the Bar Council.

Speaking to reporters, Returning Officer for the Tripura Bar Association polls Adv Sandip Dutta Chowdhury said the polls were deferred by the Bar Council amidst progress of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted for the poll process. “Scrutiny was supposed to be held tomorrow, then withdrawal (would be allowed). The poll process was halted before that. We have announced that the matter (polls) were deferred and no further proceeding will continue now,” he said.

He also said the revised schedule for the polls would be announced after 15 days for making corrections, additions or changes in the voters list by TBA authorities and another 15 days scheduled for publication for the final voters list from the Bar Council of Tripura. The whole process might take around one-and-a-half months, if all procedures are conducted at the earliest, Chowdhury said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Advocate Sibasree Choudhury, one of the lawyers who complained against the conduct of the poll process, said many more lawyers apart from those who lodged their complaint disagreed with the way the Bar Association polls were being held. However, she reserved further comments on the subject and said counsels who objected to the manner of conducting the poll process would give their reactions after observing the steps taken and discussing among themselves.

The Tripura Bar Association, one of the largest Bar associations of the state, saw its last election in 2020, where a panel called Sangbidhan Bachao Mancha which fought the polls over the issue of saving the Constitution, emerged victorious. No further elections were held in the lawyers body since then due to COVID pandemic.