Tripura celebrates ‘Bangladesh Vijay Divas’, Biplab Deb pitches for strong bilateral ties

Tripura celebrated ‘Bangladesh Vijay Divas’ on Sunday in memory of the state’s crucial role in the 1971 Liberation War. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb laid a wreath on the memory of martyrs at Post Office Chowmuhani and joined a public gathering where he appealed to Bangladesh to work in close coordination with India to strengthen their bilateral relationship by 2030.

Deb said Tripura shared a long history of friendship with Bangladesh and played a crucial role in its liberation war against East Pakistan atrocities in 1971.

“About 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army on this day in 1971. Tripura played a crucial role in the war. People from different corners of Tripura spontaneously supported the war. India has a friendly relation with Bangladesh. I hope this relation strengthens in the coming days,” Deb said.

On a lighter note, the CM said he was named ‘Biplab’, which means ‘revolution’, by his uncle since he was born on November 25, 1971 – a time when the Liberation War was still raging.

“War was still going on with Bangladesh. Naturally, I was named Biplab. I heard from my mother, father and relatives that everyone born in those days was named Biplab. Since revolution was taking place, I was named Biplab. 1971 is a milestone in my life,” he said.

In an oblique reference to BJP’s landslide victory against CPI(M) in the February 18 assembly elections this year, Deb said his name had lived up to its meaning. “I was named Biplab; the name has lived up to its meaning. Biplab has happened here”, he said.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Tripura Kiriti Chakma said they observed Vijay Divas with a seminar on the liberation of Bangladesh, hoisting the Bangladesh national flag and offering floral tributes to ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman.

CM wants to make Tripura crime-free to transform it into ‘business hub’

In another event, Biplab Deb said his government would transform Tripura into a “business hub” within three years and draft a policy so that students from the state don’t go looking elsewhere for studies or jobs.

In his address at the inaugural session of a conference of the state BJP’s Law and Legal Affairs Department, Deb said, “Children from Tripura go to other states, even abroad for studies. But they don’t want to return here. This is because the erstwhile government failed to develop the state in the last 25 years”.

He assured that his government would change things for good and build modern cities. “In the next three years, I shall build modern cities at Udaipur, Agartala and Dharmanagar townships. All facilities seen in large cities like Pune, Bangalore etc. will be available there. After that, no child from Tripura will go outside the state. The state government is also in the process of drafting a policy in that direction”.

Deb also said he would develop Tripura as a “crime-free state” since true development can only come when governance beats crime. Referring to Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, the CM said there was “very low crime” in those cities and said he wanted to develop Tripura in that direction.

“Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong – there is very low crime in these places……If anyone goes to Dubai, he doesn’t have to think about any theft. Taxi drivers of Singapore make sure tourists don’t face any trouble there. They understand that trouble for a tourist is a loss for their nation and a loss for his homestead”, Deb said.

The CM also claimed that BJP was a party with a “difference” and that was why many lawyers had joined the party’s law and legal affairs department in Tripura.