Tripura: Denied nod for Bangladesh protest rally, right wing groups clash with cops, 15 injured

Around 15 people, including three security forces personnel, were injured after members of right wing groups clashed with the police at Udaipur in Gomati district, Tripura, on Thursday. The VHP was trying to take out a protest rally against the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Similar protest rallies were held at Agartala in West Tripura and Dharmanagar in North Tripura district the same day.

In Udaipur, the VHP, Hindu Jagran Manch and different social and religious organisations took out the rally this afternoon. In apprehension of law and order issues, the police refused to allow the procession to Fotamati and Hirapur areas, which have some minority population. While the protesters claimed they had earlier been given permission for the rally, the police said section 144 was imposed in the area Thursday morning.

Clubs and social organisations join protest rally at Dharmanagar in North Tripura. (Express photo) Clubs and social organisations join protest rally at Dharmanagar in North Tripura. (Express photo)

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said three police personnel and other security forces sustained injuries after the protestors resorted to stone-pelting when their procession was halted.

“We have received reports that one of the protestors received injuries. A few others may have sustained bruises as our security personnel dispersed them. On our side, three security personnel were injured in stone pelting,” the officer said.

Abhijit Chakraborty, a local RSS leader who joined the rally, said the organisers had prior permission from the police but when the protesters assembled, they were obstructed, citing security reasons.

“The protesters were baffled by this sudden obstruction and there was some scuffle. We suspect some people might have tried to confuse the administration saying we would disrupt law and order. Twelve protesters sustained injuries in the lathi charge and are now under treatment at Gomati district hospital,” Chakraborty said.

The local administration has issued restrictions under section 144 in the area till Friday morning.

Later on Thursday, 13 organisations held a massive protest rally at Agartala and submitted a deputation to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner’s office here, demanding punishment for those involved in attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the second Bangladesh Film Festival, scheduled to start in Agartala Thursday, was cancelled.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner at Agartala, Md. Jobayed Hosen, said the three-day film festival was scheduled to be held from October 21-23 as a joint initiative of Bangladesh Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry and the Assistant High Commissioner’s office at Agartala.

“We had finalised almost all the preparations. In the meanwhile, incidents of intolerance occurred in Bangladesh, generating some reaction in this state. We considered the feedback we received and have decided to cancel the film festival as of now. It will be held as per convenience, but we can’t say when at this stage,” the Bangladeshi diplomat said.