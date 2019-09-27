Tripura: BJP’s Mimi Majumder wins Badharghat bypoll, Congress finishes third

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday emerged victorious in Tripura’s Badarghat assembly bye-election. The BJP which was leading since counting began won over the CPI(M) with a margin of over five thousand votes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rajat Choudhury informed that counting results pronounced BJP candidate Mimi Majumder victorious with 20,487 votes while the nearest contestant and CPI (M) candidate Bulti Biswas secured 15,211 votes. The Congress party meanwhile came third with 9,105 votes.

As many as 470 votes went in favour of SUCI (C) candidate, while 667 people opted for NOTA. The Counting process was started at 8 AM at the Umakanta Academy school ground in Agartala, it was concluded around 2:30pm.

Welcoming the mandate, the ruling BJP party thanked voters for their trust on the saffron party. Jubilant BJP supporters were seen offering sweets to the party winning candidate Mimi Majumder, who had contested the elections for the first time.

The Congress party has, however, claimed that their vote share has increased and public support for the party is on a rise. The party had earlier came second in the Lok Sabha polls held this year, leaving the CPI(M) behind.

Even though the bypolls results do not change the composition of the State Assembly, the BJP’s victory has in a way has reinforced their confidence for forthcoming tribal ADC elections scheduled early next year.

The voting for the bypoll was held in the Badharghat assembly constituency on Septemeber 23 with a 79.29 per cent turnout. The Bye-elections were necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 01 earlier this year. The bypolls were held in Tripura along with Dantewada (Chattisgarh), Pala (Kerala) and Hamirpur (UP) assembly constituency seats.

The CPI(M) which has never won the Badarghat seat, but came second this time said that its candidate received good support amidst adverse situations. “The BJP candidate has got less than 50 per cent votes due to anti-people policies of their government in Tripura,” State Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said.