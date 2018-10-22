Tripura attack: People evicted from homes at Lalitbazaar village return home amid assurance of security

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

Around 300 people from 61 odd families, who were evicted from their homes on Friday following arson and ransacking at Lalitbazaar village returned to their homes last evening, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Jirania Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Subhasish Bandopadhyay Monday said that 300 people from Lalitbazaar village who were sheltered at Bhadramiship Para High School since October 19, have returned home on Sunday after administration assured them of full security.

A mob set four houses ablaze at Lalit bazaar, 30 Km from Agartala, last week on Friday following a clash between people from two communities. The incident occurred after a case of alleged molestation of a girl who was out to visit Durga Puja pandals emerged. Nearly 300 people fled the village in trauma after the incident.

“They have returned to their homes. We are currently estimating loss incurred in the village. The administration will provide compensation to four houses which were burnt on that night. Other houses which were looted or ransacked are being noted while registering criminal cases pertaining to the incident. They will be accordingly dealt with”, the SDM said.

Villagers, who fled their homes, earlier said that their homes were ransacked and their belongings, livestock were looted. SDM Bandopadhyaya said a proper list of loss incurred during the incident is being prepared. “Some of the livestock which was looted were also returned to their owners in the meanwhile”, he added.

Section 144 was imposed in and around the village for 48 hours after the incident. Police personnel were deployed in the area even after the restrictions were lifted.

Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) supremo and Tripura Revenue Minister NC Debbarma visited the village shortly after the arson. However, he apparently failed to calm down the agitated people.

Villagers like Sulekha Khatun, Hajar Banu and others claimed attacks on their homes intensified after the minister’s visit. They also said the minister refused to help saying the attackers didn’t abide by him.

On these claims, minister NC Debbarma had said he would hold a press conference to tell his version. However, no briefing followed. He could not be reached over the phone for comments.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App