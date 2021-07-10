Undertrial Turkish national, arrested for ATM fraud, escapes from Tripura hospital

After cops took the accused to GB Pant Hospital for treatment, he managed to escape from there. (Representational image/Twitter: @Tripura_Police)

An undertrial Turkish national reportedly escaped from a hospital in Agartala on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, a duty officer from the state police headquarters said, “The accused Hakan Zanburkan complained of sickness and was taken to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala from where managed to escape. We are conducting extensive searches for him.”

Zanburkan had been arrested from Belghoria in West Bengal in connection with an ATM fraud in Tripura in 2019 in which over 10 lakh was stolen in four days from several banks, including SBI. Zanburkan, who was accused of cloning ATM cards and skimming, was arrested along with another Turkish national, Fettah Aldemir, and two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Md. Hannan and Md. Rafiqul Islam.

Earlier in January last year, a 38-year-old man accused of ATM hacking had died in police custody at West Agartala PS in West Tripura district. Interrogation of the Turkish cybercriminals arrested in 2019 in connection with ATM skimming had led to his arrest.