Tripura forms judicial panel to probe into escape of undertrial Turkish ATM skimmer from custody

The Tripura government has announced a two-member judicial enquiry committee to probe into the escape of undertrial Turkish prisoner Hakan Zanburkan from custody two weeks ago. He was arrested in connection with ATM card cloning and skimming cases in 2019.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said a judicial probe panel was formed to investigate the issue and ascertain how an undertrial criminal could escape from Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The two-member probe panel is headed by retired High Court judge SC Das as its chairman and retired judge Dr BK Kilikdar is the other member. The panel would need to submit their report and a set of recommendations for necessary actions within three months.

Hakan Zanburkan was held along with three others for stealing over Rs 10 lakh in an ATM fraud two years ago. He was arrested from Belgharia in West Bengal and had been in judicial custody since then.

Apart from him, another Turkish national – Fettah Aldemir and two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohammed Hannan and Mohammed and Rafiqul Islam were arrested.

In January 2020, a 38-year-old man accused of ATM fraud died in police custody at West Agartala police station in West Tripura district. The deceased was arrested from his residence based on interrogation of the Turkish cybercriminals arrested in 2019 for ATM skimming.