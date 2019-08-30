Tripura Assembly witnesses uproar, opposition CPI(M) stages walkout over law and order situation

Tripura legislative assembly’s autumn session, which commenced on Friday, witnessed uproar after an adjournment motion on purported degeneration of law and order situation in the state was turned down, with opposition CPI(M) legislators staging a walkout.

Soon after Speaker Rebati Mohan Das declined to allow the motion, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar stood in protest and walked out along with opposition members.

Speaking in the Zero Hour, Deputy Leader of Opposition Badal Choudhury said 76 children were sexually abused in the last six months in Tripura apart from other gruesome crimes on women, murders, assaults and other criminal activities. “Law and order have broken down in many places. If we can’t speak about this in the Assembly, where do we speak then? Nothing can be more important than these issues,” he said.

The veteran legislator raised a letter from Assembly Secretary Bamdeb Majumder and questioned why the adjournment motion was rejected. Other opposition MLAs like Bhanulal Saha, Sudhan Das, Tapan Chakraborty and Ramendra Chandra Debnath joined the protest, saying the voice of the opposition was curtailed in the House.

Before staging the walkout, Sarkar said, “We are trying to discuss this issue on behalf of people of the state. It seems you (government) aren’t interested in the discussion. So, we are walking out in protest”.

The opposition also protested against a proposal to introduce the Essential Services Maintenance Bill (ESMA), 1968, which provides for a designated police officer to arrest a person continuing to participate in service disruption activities without a warrant.

“This is a draconian law. Government employees are also citizens of this country. They have the right to protest against the decisions of the government. This Bill will scuttle their democratic rights,” Sarkar said.

The ongoing state assembly would be in session for three days till September 03. A host of bills including The Prisoners (Tripura Second Amendment Bill), 2019, The Tripura Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Salaries, Allowances, Pension and other Benefits of the Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Oppositiom, Government Chief Whip and the Members of the Legislative Assembly (Tripura) Bill, 2019 were also placed in the House.