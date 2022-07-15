Tripura: Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP, TIPRA Motha start drive to strengthen booth-level organisation

With seven months left to go for Assembly elections early next year, Tripura’s ruling BJP on Friday started a state-level organisational strengthening training camp to boost the party’s booth-level preparedness.

The ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan Prasikshan’ or booth strengthening drive is being held with the party’s national general secretary and Bengal leader MP Dilip Ghosh in attendance along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma and Union minister of state for social empowerment and justice Pratima Bhoumik, among others.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala on Friday, Ghosh said, “An organisational meeting is being held with the Assembly elections in sight. I have come to join a meeting of MLAs and MPs. I appeal to the people of Tripura to support the BJP like they have done till now. Modi is with us. Modi hain toh mumkin hain (If Modi is there, everything is possible).”

Also Read | Tripura BJP denies hand in attack on Congress team, hints at factional feud

The meeting is expected to build coordination between MLAs and MPs, identify and work on weak areas in their constituencies and to select weakest booths in every constituency to focus attention on them.

All senior BJP leaders joined the meeting from 60 Assembly segments of the state.

Tripura royal scion and tribal council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma joins a booth level organization strengthening meeting at Agartala. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Tripura royal scion and tribal council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma joins a booth level organization strengthening meeting at Agartala. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Meanwhile, Tripura ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha party also held a meeting to strengthen their booth level organisation.

Speaking to reporters at Manikya Court on Friday afternoon, Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the meeting is being held to strengthen the party till the booth level and said his party would reach out to people in villages across the state and explain the need for Greater Tipraland. “We shall explain to people that we are not against any community but only want our constitutional rights,” he said.

The TIPRA Motha party recently held demonstrations in Delhi over its Greater Tipraland statehood demand. A delegation of the party also met chief minister Saha recently and apprised him of the state of affairs in the tribal council. Asked if there was any word from Delhi regarding the statehood issue, Pradyot Kishore said he is hopeful the central government would respond soon. However, if there is no word from Delhi soon, Pradyot said, TIPRA Motha would work on its own.

Also Read | Tripura to open 22 anganwadi centres in resettlement colonies for Bru migrants from Mizoram

“We need to have a solution to genuine issues of people. If Delhi is talking to groups which are not democratically elected, what is the problem in talking to us? Our Constitutional problems cannot be solved with Rajya Sabha post, ministerial posts or chairmanship. It has to be for 13 lakh Tiprasa and 15 lakh people living in ADC areas,” Pradyot said, adding that regional politics would not be needed if a Constitutional solution is given.

The BJP and TIPRA Motha meetings follow a similar move by the Congress. All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang recently said the party is holding organisational meetings in nine of its organisational districts across Tripura.

Opposition CPIM, whilst not starting any special organisational strengthening drive, has been holding a series of agitations across the state in the last few weeks, especially on alleged shortage of work and food in villages.