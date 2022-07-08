Tripura: With less than 9 months to go for Assembly polls, BJP chalks out strategy to strengthen organisation

With less than nine months to go for the general assembly elections in Tripura, the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it has taken stock of the party’s organisational strength and directed its rank and file to further strengthen it.

The state-level Karyakarini Sabha held at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km from Agartala, saw all senior party leaders in attendance, including Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma and the state in-charge Vinod Sonkar.

According to the BJP, it discussed the pros and cons of the frontal organisations and formulated strategies about the steps the state committee will take going ahead. The different party cells and frontal bodies were also asked to expedite work.

“We have decided to focus on time-bound strategies this time,” BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, adding that all party organisations would soon finalize plans for the next six months.

Chief Minister Saha headed deliberations on the first day of the meeting on Wednesday where strategies to strengthen the party and the future course of action were discussed, among other issues. On Thursday, the BJP took stock of the party’s organisational strength, mandal committees, booth committees and ‘shakti kendras’, and deliberated on identifying its strengths and weaknesses.

Addressing a press conference at Udaipur, Chakraborty said BJP would hold a series of meetings at different levels of the party from Friday. He also said that a three-day training programme would be held at Kumarghat in Unakoti district from July 8, where at least 15 issues would be included in the training module.

From July 10 onwards, the party’s strategy will include holding executive meetings, followed by mandal or assembly constituency-level meetings on July 17, while frontal organisations would hold meetings two days later.