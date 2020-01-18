Tripura Assembly passes unanimous resolution to increase state ADC seats from 30 to 50

Tripura Assembly passed a resolution increasing the number of seats in TTAADC from 30 to 50. (File) Tripura Assembly passed a resolution increasing the number of seats in TTAADC from 30 to 50. (File)

The Tripura Legislative Assembly Friday passed a unanimous resolution to increase the number of seats in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 30 to 50 in a bid to elevate the status of the tribal council.

Earlier on November 20 last year, Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia announced that the state cabinet has decided to elevate TTAADC to a territorial council. He said the move would mean granting more power to the ADC, raising the number of functional departments from 17 to 43 among other key changes. He said the decision was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, which would scrutinise it and forward it to the Ministry of Home Affairs for ratification.

In the existing structure, 28 members were elected and two were nominated by the Governor in the autonomous council. The revised structure would have 44 elected members and six nominated members.

The decision was preceded by a Private Member Resolution moved by BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik.

On the issue, Tribal Welfare Minister Jamatia said it is an important decision to elevate the status of the tribal council since no government in the last 35 years took any decision in the direction.

The upgradation came in line of the previous government decision to ratify notification of a Union cabinet decision announced on January 24, 2019, stating the upgradation of 10 autonomous district councils including ADCs of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao of Assam, district councils of Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya and the Tripura ADC.

Tripura ADC is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area. However, tribals comprise only one third of the state’s population of 37 lakh people. 70 per cent land under the TTAADC is covered by hills and forests and most inhabitants are prone to ‘jhum’ (slash and burn) cultivation.

The state’s tribal council was formed as per the TTAADC Act, 1979 under the provisions of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution and was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule.

