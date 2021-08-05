Trinamool to form ‘people’s grand alliance’ before 2023 Tripura Assembly polls: Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress party, which recently got a facelift in Tripura with the induction of Congress leaders such as former minister Prakash Das, former MLA Subal Bhowmik and others into it, Thursday announced that it is working to form a ‘peoples grand alliance’ before the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Announcing the party’s strategy for the polls, which is still 1.5 years away, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh during his visit here said that all welfare schemes that are currently implemented in Bengal would be introduced in Tripura if his party is voted to power.

“Tripura people have heard of kanyashree, Rupashree, Swastha Sathi etc. in Bengal. These schemes will be implemented in the state when the son of the soil will form government of Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. According to Mamata Banerjee’s policy, there will be government of people’s grand alliance in the state under TMC’s leadership,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, TMC activists led by Subal Bhowmik held a protest demonstration at Agartala seeking clarification on police action to nab purported ‘culprits’ responsible for attacking TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to the city two days ago.

Banerjee had visited Tripura shortly after 23 I-PAC members, who came here for a political survey, were booked for violating Covid-19 norms. He announced that TMC has made Tripura its ‘birds eye target’ for poll battle.

On the issue, Kunal Ghosh said though a delegation of TMC leaders went to the police to know whether they have arrested anybody for attacking Banerjee, they did not get any response. Moreover, they did not get any response from the DGP following submission of a memorandum on the issue.

“When we went to meet the police, they restrained us. They threatened us of taking action against us. From my experiences today, I feel BJP is getting scared.” said Ghosh.

In an oblique reference to larger movement ahead, Ghosh said his party has served an ultimatum to the state police till tomorrow morning to prepare their reply, or else, the police administration will be responsible for whatever follows. He said that the prospects of Tripura have diminished due to two-decade-old Marxist rule and is declining further under BJP rule.

Citing TMC’s recent win in Bengal, Ghosh said the BJP tried to grab power in Bengal, but lost to “Bengal’s daughter”.

Claiming that TMC is the alternative to BJP, he said he feels people of Tripura will choose it in the next polls. On organisational strategies, Ghosh said some BJP legislators are in touch with the TMC leadership. However, he declined to comment on whether they would be accepted in the party or not.