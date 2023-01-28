scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Tripura assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates

While Tripura CM Manik Saha has been fielded from Town Bordowali, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has been declared as the party’s candidate from Dhanpur.

The BJP announced the names of candidates for 48 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura. (File)
Ahead of the upcoming Tripura Assembly election, The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names of candidates for 48 of the 60 Assembly seats in the state.

While Tripura CM Manik Saha has been fielded from Town Bordowali, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has been declared as the party’s candidate from Dhanpur.

Tripura Opposition CPI(M) MLA from Kailashahar Assembly constituency Md. Mabashwar Ali, who on Friday joined the BJP, has been fielded from Kailashahar.

The BJP had formed a government in Tripura after the last assembly polls held in 2018. Prior to that, the CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

While the CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress this time, BJP’s top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out.

Take a look at the full list of candidates.

– With inputs from PTI

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:27 IST
