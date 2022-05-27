Tripura: Ashish Das quits TMC, says party working to strengthen BJP

xFormer BJP MLA Ashish Das, who left the saffron party and joined Trinamool Congress in November last year, blasted the state TMC leadership and quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party accusing it of rampant factionalism and maintaining clandestine links with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, 43-year old Das said TMC has no future in Tripura and alleged that the party is using Tripura to solidify its politics in West Bengal. “Why would I be in Trinamool Congress? A party which has no future, which doesn’t think people of Tripura to be human beings, which wants to weaken Congress, other parties and strengthen BJP to solidify (politics in) West Bengal…I can’t be a part of that party,” he said.

Asked about his next course of action, Das said nothing is decided yet but said he wouldn’t join Congress since the party failed to dislodge the CPIM-led Left Front for 25 years and remained in the Opposition.

“Many political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are in touch with me. I am unable to comment on my next course right away. It will take some time,” he said.

Das said he wouldn’t be able to contest in the by-election declared in the four Assembly segments, including his home turf Surma Assembly constituency, at Tripura’s Dhalai district next month due to the statutory bars imposed by the anti-defection law, under which he was disqualified from the Tripura Assembly earlier this year.

However, the former MLA has appealed to the common people to contest as Independent candidates from all the four seats which would go to polls on June 23 and said he would support them in his personal capacity.

In a dramatic exit from the BJP, Das had earlier shaved off his head as ‘penance’ at Kalighat in Kolkata on October 5, 2021 and said he would stay that way till BJP is uprooted in 2023.

He had also said that the people of Tripura, including himself, made a mistake by keeping faith in the BJP and that he had joined Trinamool Congress to make penance for his mistake.

Six months later, he said 80 per cent of the people were inclined towards Trinamool after being disillusioned with the way the BJP functions, owing to which he joined the Bengal-based party as well.

“They (TMC) are running a puppet show from Bengal and the strings are in their hands. They pull the strings and the people are made to dance to their tunes,” he said on Friday.

Das also said veteran TMC leaders are being sidelined by leaders who found their place in the new state committee announced a month back and said he was a victim of party factionalism due to his proximity with the party’s old guards in Tripura.

Das said the saffron party came to power through organisational strength in 2018 and its poll promises and said TMC would be relegated to nowhere after the by-election results next month. He, however, said BJP is set to suffer political losses since it forgot to honour its old guards after it came to power.