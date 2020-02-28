Tripura: As 10,323 teachers stare at job loss, govt hires more

The teachers set to lose their jobs on April 1 have staged several protests against the government. (Express photo) The teachers set to lose their jobs on April 1 have staged several protests against the government. (Express photo)

The Tripura government has appointed 226 teachers, including 172 graduate and 54 under-graduate teachers, in the elementary education segment, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

The hiring comes even as 10,232 teachers are set to be terminated after March 31, as their recruitment process has been termed faulty by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media at the state secretariat, Nath said the freshly recruited teachers will be engaged in different districts — 57 will be posted in Dhalai, 30 in North Tripura, 18 in Sipahijala, 38 in South Tripura, 25 in Gomati district, 49 in Unakoti and three each in Khowai and West Tripura districts.

The government has attached priority for rural posting of all these teachers, the minister said.

The recruitments come as part of an ongoing process, in which 1,296 graduate and 132 post-graduate teachers have been hired since the BJP-IPFT government assumed office in March 2018.

These recruitments are being conducted through competitive examinations of the sate Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) board and Teachers Recruitment Board.

The 10,323 school teachers staring at job loss were inducted in different phases since 2010. The matter went to court and in 2014, the High Court terminated them all, terming the recruitment process “unconstitutional”. The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court in March 2017.

The teachers were pronounced to retire on December 31, 2017 as per the apex court order, after which they were inducted on an ad-hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them a one-time final extension till March 2020.

After the court verdict, the erstwhile Left Front government started an initiative to recruit some of these teachers in non-teaching positions in the education and the social welfare department.

However, most teachers rejected this offer. The BJP, then in Opposition, promised a ‘sustainable solution’ to them.

But the teachers now claim no redress has been provided to them, and have staged protests against the government.

On February 3 this year, education minister Nath said his government was working to create 11,800 posts, to re-appoint those among the 10,323 who don’t manage to find another job by March 31. All the proposed new jobs would be contractual in nature, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd