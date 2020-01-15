Tripura: IPFT leaders shave head in protest against CAA, demand separate state for tribals

Protesters belonging to IPFT agitate against the citizenship law on Wednesday. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Protesters belonging to IPFT agitate against the citizenship law on Wednesday. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Leaders of ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) Wednesday shaved their heads and marched with their bodies bared to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The leaders, who have been staging a sit-in demonstration against the Act from last 10 days at Dukmali Bazaar in Khumulwng, headquarters of Tripura ADC, also demanded NRC revision in the state along with a separate state for the tribals.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Satyajit Debbarma and Rupankar Debbarma, both IPFT leaders who shaved their heads along with eight, said tribals in Tripura are suffocating without Tipraland and under the shadow of CAA.

“We can’t live without Tipraland and under the burden of CAA. We want Tripura to be exempted from CAA. We also want NRC revision to be implemented in Tripura,” Satyajit said.

Rupankar said CAA will throw tribals into of identity crisis and it has to skip Tripura.

IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma Wednesday said his party is holding sit-in-demonstration on three demands – roll-back of CAA, NRC revision in Tripura and ‘Tipraland’, and a separate state for tribals.

“We have been holding this agitation from last 10 days and will continue to do so till our demands are met. A delegation of our party will visit Shillong on January 19 to meet MHA officials. We are also hoping to meet Home Minister Amit Shah soon,” Debbarma said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)’s tribal wing Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parishad has announced a nine-day-long sit-in demonstration starting January 17 against CAA. In December last year, Joint Movement Against CAA (JMACAA), a joint forum of four tribal parties and social organisations, held a three-day statewide strike against CAA.

