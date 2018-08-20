Tripura announces to donate Rs 1 crore relief for Kerala flood victims

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/File) Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/File)

Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government Monday decided to donate Rs. 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala. Speaking to reporters in Tripura this evening, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state cabinet today convened in a special meeting.

The meeting passed a condolence resolution to recall Late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and observed one-minute silence in respect of the departed soul, Nath said.

He added that though the cabinet meeting had only one official agenda, all nine members of the cabinet convened in the office of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and resolved to donate Rs. 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala.

“Flood has ravaged large parts of Kerala in the past few days and people have died. Many are in distress. Our government has decided to donate the money for their relief”, Ratan Lal Nath said.

Though the state cabinet can house 12 members as per rules, Tripura now has only nine members. Chief Minister Deb kept three posts vacant in the cabinet.

Over 200 deaths were reported in Kerala in devastating floods till date and nearly nine lakh people are sheltered in relief camps. Around 38 thousand families were rescued by different agencies.

